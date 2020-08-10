Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has revealed what he describes as the ‘central promise’ of his 2020 manifesto.

According to Mr Mahama, the central promise is a well-thought-out plan that will create one million jobs in both the public and private sectors.

“This is a well-thought-out plan that will create between 300,000 and 400,000 jobs a year in the private and public sectors and it will be the central promise of our manifesto,” he said in an interview with Woezor TV.

The central promise, Mr Mahama revealed, is the ambitious $10 billion accelerated infrastructural plan, dubbed the ‘Big Push’ which he says will drive jobs and entrepreneurial agenda of his next government should he win the December 7, 2020 polls.

“We are looking at what I call the ‘Big Push’ which is injecting $10 billion into infrastructural development by investing in the construction industry, engineering and other professionals, to bring a lot of artisans and everybody back into work [sic],” he said.