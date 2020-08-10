David Serebour Boateng has donated GH¢10,000.00 to be used to develop a software that will help mobilise supporters across the country and beyond.

The successful businessman made this pronunciation following the appointment of Nana Yaw Amponsah as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club on Friday.

Speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, Mr Serebour expressed his satisfaction after the Board of Directors of the club settled on the 2019 Ghana Football Association presidential candidate as the CEO of the club replacing George Amoako.

“I am elated to see Nana Yaw Amponsah at Kotoko,” the former Asante Kotoko management member said. “We are ready to offer our support to make sure the pride of Asante Kotoko is restored.

“I have donated GH¢10,000 to help develop a software that will help mobilise supporters. Kotoko is a big club and when we all come together, we will see the best out of the club,” he added.

Mr Amponsah was unveiled at Sport Hotel in Kumasi and will steer the day-to-day affairs of the club to be able to compete for laurels on the continent and also be run as a corporate entity.

The mobilisation of supporters for clubs in Ghana has been a major headache for clubs over the years.

It is in this regard that mobilisation of supporters will become necessary for the new Chief Executive who has promised to find a database of the supporters in order to use it as a bait to lure sponsors to the club.

Mr Amponsah will be required to form a management team that understands how football is run in this modern era.