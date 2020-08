Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, has cautioned against Facebook accounts or page asking for funds in his name.

The Member of Parliament for the Ledzokuku constituency said he has only one Facebook page, with the user name, Dr Okoe Boye.

Some of the fake accounts have Hon Bernard Okoe Boye and Hon Okoe Boye as the usernames.

He noted these accounts should be ignored and reported.

Read his post below: