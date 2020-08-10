A stray dog who was determined to land his dream job at a Hyundai car dealership has seen his persistency pay off after he was given a job – and a home.

Earlier this year, staff at a Hyundai Prime branch in Brazil spotted the dog waiting around outside the showroom and assumed he would eventually move on.

But as time passed by the stray continued to show up and on one particularly rainy night the manager, Emerson Mariano, took pity on the pup and invited him into the warm for some food and water.

The lonely dog seemed determined to stay and it didn’t take him long to win the hearts of the staff, who adopted him as the dealership’s mascot.

Staff noticed he kept turning up to wait outside the showroom (Image: tucson_prime/Instagram)

They named him Tucson Prime and hired him as a ‘pawfessional consultant’, giving him a staff ID badge and training him on the phones.

Although the initial plan was simply to provide the dog a warm place to stay, Tucson’s natural ability to greet and interact with customers earned him a promotion to front of house, as reported by Bored Panda.

Showroom manager Emerson told Top Motors Brazil that feedback about Tucson’s customer care had been extremely positive and he had improved the dealership with his “very caring and docile nature”.

He’s now the most popular member of staff (Image: tucson_prime/Instagram)

Customers who had bought a car have even returned to say hello to Tucson and give him gifts as thank you.

Mariano said he became instantly attached to the dog after offering him shelter from the rain and suggested to the board that he was adopted as an official mascot.

He said: “After all, the company has always been pet friendly, so now we decided to embrace this idea in practice too, having our own pet precisely at a more complicated time like this with so many abandoned animals.”

Tucson was taken to the vets to ensure he got all the necessary vaccinations and his rise up the employment ladder at Hyundai means he is now expected to star in a national advertising campaign for the car manufacturer too.