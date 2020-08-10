Running Mate to NDC’s Flagbearer, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang will begin her tour of the Greater Accra Region on Monday, August 10, 2020.

She is expected to be in the Shai Osudoku Constituency to meet the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs. Prof Opoku Agyemang will then

continue to the Dodowa market to interact with the traders.

In a statement signed by the NDC’s Greater Accra Regional Communications Officer, Jerry Johnson, the Running Mate before rounding up her itinerary “will address a mini-rally at Rama Town with strict observation of the U.N. prescribed Covid-19 safety protocols.”

The statement further urged NDC supporters to cooperate with measures put in place for the programme.

John Mahama’s running mate just ended her first official visit to the Central Region since her nomination.

The three-day tour took Prof Opoku-Agyemang to Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem (KEEA) Municipality, where she hails from, and Cape Coast Metropolis.

She met with chiefs and some dignitaries to formally inform them of her appointment.