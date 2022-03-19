Former President John Dramani Mahama, led high ranking members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to pay last respects to the late La Mantsɛ, Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru on Friday.

The final funeral ceremony for the late chief was held at the La Royal Palace.

Mr Mahama and members of the delegation commiserated with the bereaved family and members of the La Traditional Council.

Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru ruled for 30 years and died aged 89. He died three years ago.

Ahead of the funeral the La traditional Council banned the organisation of all social gatherings.