VGMA23: See who made it to the nomination list

The organisers of the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards have begun releasing the list of nominees for this year’s awards.
The categories that have already been released are made up of some of the public’s favourite acts who are in the running to win some of the coveted awards.
The categories released are:
Best Hiplife Song
- Yeeko – Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene
- No Fugazy – Sarkodie
- BiiBi Bese – Kwame Yogot ft Kuami Eugene
- Accra – Medikal
- Abodie – Captain Planet ft Kuami Eugene
- Kom – Fancy Gadam
- Zinabu – Dopenation ft Dancegod Lloyd, Afrobeat, DWP Academy
- S3k3 – Mr Drew
Video of The Year
- Mon Bebe – KiDi
- Mood – Mr Drew
- Odeshie – Epixode
- Bad Girls Luv Money Remix – Amaarae
- Slow Down – King Promise
- Rollies And Cigar – Sarkodie
- Nyinya – Bosom P Yung
- Let It Go – Kweku Smoke
- Fine Girl – Mona 4 Reall
Best HipLife/HipHop Artiste
- Sarkodie
- Okyeame Kwame
- Black Sherif
- D Black
- Amerado
- Medikal
Best Afrobeats Song
- Celebrate – Kwesi Arthur
- Dollar On You – Kuami Eugene
- E Choke Sefa ft Mr Drew
- Coming Home – Mzvee ft Tiwa Savage
- Sugarcane – Camidoh ft Phantom
- Mon Bebe – KiDi
- Je M’apelle – Darko Vibes ft Davido
Best Afropop Song
- Wendy Shay ft Shay Gang – Heat
- Gyakie ft Omah Lay – Forever Remix
- Mr Drew – Mood
- King Promise – Slow Down
- D Black ft Quamina MP, Stonebwoy – Enjoyment Minister
- Amaarae ft Moliy, Kali Uchis – Bad Girls Luv Money Remix
- Fameye – Praise
Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste
- Sefa
- KiDi
- King Promise
- Mr. Drew
- Wendy Shay
- Gyakie
- Camidoh
- Darkovibes
Best Gospel Song
- Joyce Blessing – Oluwa Is Involved
- Joe Mettle – Ye Obua Mi
- Ohemaa Mercy ft MOG Music -Ote Me Mu
- Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye
- Celestine Donkor – Only You
- Bethel Revival ft Joe Mettle – Enyo
- Akesse Brempong ft MOG Music – Yaweh
- Empress Gifty – Eye Woaa
- Scott Evans – Mapek3
- Obaapa Christy – The Glory
Best HighLife Song
- Kofi Kinaata – The Grace PT1
- Ak Songstress – Jonathan
- Akwaboah ft Cina Soul – Obiaa
- Bisa KDei – Yard
- Kuami Eugene – Te Na Fie
- Cina Soul – Feelings
Best HighLife Artiste
- Cina Soul
- Akwaboah
- Bisa Kdei
- Fameye
- Kuami Eugene
- Kofi Kinaata
Album Of The Year
- Sarkodie – No Pressure
- KiDi – The Golden Boy
- Joe Mettle – Experience
- Akwaboah – Lighthouse
- D Black – Loyalty
- Kuami Eugene – The Afro Highlife
Songwriter Of The Year
- Minister OJ – Deburu
- Fameye – Praise
- Abiana – Bo Nooni
- Kofi Kinaata – The Grace PT 1
- Akwaboah – Obiaa
- Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye
Best Hiphop Song of the Year
- Abotre – Amerado ft Black Sherif
- Winning – Kwesi Arthur ft Vic Mensa
- Second Sermon – Black Sherif
- Coachella – Sarkodie ft Kwesi Arthur
- Sika Aba Fie Remix – Kweku Darlington ft Kuami Eugene and Kweku Flick
- Sore Remix – Yaw Tog ft Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur
More soon…