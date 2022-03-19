VGMA23: See who made it to the nomination list

The organisers of the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards have begun releasing the list of nominees for this year’s awards.

The categories that have already been released are made up of some of the public’s favourite acts who are in the running to win some of the coveted awards.

The categories released are:

Best Hiplife Song

Yeeko – Okyeame Kwame ft Kuami Eugene

No Fugazy – Sarkodie

BiiBi Bese – Kwame Yogot ft Kuami Eugene

Accra – Medikal

Abodie – Captain Planet ft Kuami Eugene

Kom – Fancy Gadam

Zinabu – Dopenation ft Dancegod Lloyd, Afrobeat, DWP Academy

S3k3 – Mr Drew

Video of The Year

Mon Bebe – KiDi

Mood – Mr Drew

Odeshie – Epixode

Bad Girls Luv Money Remix – Amaarae

Slow Down – King Promise

Rollies And Cigar – Sarkodie

Nyinya – Bosom P Yung

Let It Go – Kweku Smoke

Fine Girl – Mona 4 Reall

Best HipLife/HipHop Artiste

Sarkodie

Okyeame Kwame

Black Sherif

D Black

Amerado

Medikal

Best Afrobeats Song

Celebrate – Kwesi Arthur

Dollar On You – Kuami Eugene

E Choke Sefa ft Mr Drew

Coming Home – Mzvee ft Tiwa Savage

Sugarcane – Camidoh ft Phantom

Mon Bebe – KiDi

Je M’apelle – Darko Vibes ft Davido

Best Afropop Song

Wendy Shay ft Shay Gang – Heat

Gyakie ft Omah Lay – Forever Remix

Mr Drew – Mood

King Promise – Slow Down

D Black ft Quamina MP, Stonebwoy – Enjoyment Minister

Amaarae ft Moliy, Kali Uchis – Bad Girls Luv Money Remix

Fameye – Praise

Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste

Sefa

KiDi

King Promise

Mr. Drew

Wendy Shay

Gyakie

Camidoh

Darkovibes

Best Gospel Song

Joyce Blessing – Oluwa Is Involved

Joe Mettle – Ye Obua Mi

Ohemaa Mercy ft MOG Music -Ote Me Mu

Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye

Celestine Donkor – Only You

Bethel Revival ft Joe Mettle – Enyo

Akesse Brempong ft MOG Music – Yaweh

Empress Gifty – Eye Woaa

Scott Evans – Mapek3

Obaapa Christy – The Glory

Best HighLife Song

Kofi Kinaata – The Grace PT1

Ak Songstress – Jonathan

Akwaboah ft Cina Soul – Obiaa

Bisa KDei – Yard

Kuami Eugene – Te Na Fie

Cina Soul – Feelings

Best HighLife Artiste

Cina Soul

Akwaboah

Bisa Kdei

Fameye

Kuami Eugene

Kofi Kinaata

Album Of The Year

Sarkodie – No Pressure

KiDi – The Golden Boy

Joe Mettle – Experience

Akwaboah – Lighthouse

D Black – Loyalty

Kuami Eugene – The Afro Highlife

Songwriter Of The Year

Minister OJ – Deburu

Fameye – Praise

Abiana – Bo Nooni

Kofi Kinaata – The Grace PT 1

Akwaboah – Obiaa

Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye

Best Hiphop Song of the Year

Abotre – Amerado ft Black Sherif

Winning – Kwesi Arthur ft Vic Mensa

Second Sermon – Black Sherif

Coachella – Sarkodie ft Kwesi Arthur

Sika Aba Fie Remix – Kweku Darlington ft Kuami Eugene and Kweku Flick

Sore Remix – Yaw Tog ft Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur

More soon…