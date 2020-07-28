Leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Kwamena Ahwoi has said John Mahama will be a good President if elected in the December 7 polls.

According to him, the former president has learnt lessons from his previous government to perfect his new administration from 2021.

“He could have been a good president and he will be a good president from 2021. Because I believe he has learnt lessons from some of the mistakes he made during his presidency” he said. “

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kojo Yankson, Prof. Ahwoi said the biggest mistake former President Mahama made was to surround himself with individuals who are not core NDC members.

This phenomenon he said created a disconnect between his government and the party.

He also indicated many of the party’s planned programmes and policies could not be implemented during Mahama’s four-year reign as head of state.

“There was a divorce between the government and the party and therefore it was not easy for the party’s programmes to be implemented. To a large extent it was the programme of the bureaucracy that was implemented and not the programme of the party ”

“But half way through, he realised the problem and changed course. That is why his in Julius Debrah as his Chief of State.” Prof. Ahwoi said.

The Former Minister for Local Government and Rural Development also revealed the NDC Flagbearer has now been working very closely with the party for which reason, Mr. Mahama will be a successful president in 2021.

Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi lauded John Mahama for what he described as an excellent developmental agenda but his handling of the party created problems for him.

