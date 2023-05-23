The newly-elected Presidential candidate for National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has visited the family of the late Kumawu MP, Mr Philip Atta Basoah to commiserate with them.

A statement issued by the Office of the former President said he was accompanied by Kwasi Amankwah, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Kumawu by-election; Fifi Kwetey, the NDC General Secretary; Andrew Nana Kwasi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman and other Executives of the party.

The family of the late MP expressed their appreciation to Mr Mahama for the visit and for sympathising with them.