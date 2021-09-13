Former President John Mahama has commiserated with Vice President Dr Bawumia, following the death of his mum, Hajia Mariama.

According to Mr Mahama, he placed a call to Dr Bawumia to console him and the family over their loss.

He took to his social media page to announce this amid prayers for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Hajia Mariama Bawumia alias Maame as “the pillar” died Monday morning, September 13, 2021.

According to reports, she had been unwell and hospitalised over the past few weeks.

She was in Accra for medical treatment when she gave up the ghost.

He wrote: I just got off the phone with my brother, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to console him and the entire family on the loss of their mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia earlier this morning. May Allah grant her a peaceful rest.

Read the post below: