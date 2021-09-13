President Nana Akufo-Addo has sent a heartwarming message to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on the sudden demise of his mother.

Hajia Mariama Bawumia died on Monday, September 13, 2021, after a short ailment.

The family has scheduled her burial for tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Walewale.

In support, President Akufo-Addo prayed for God’s strength for Dr Bawumia as he prepares to bury his beloved mother.

“I pray for strength for him and his family in these very difficult times. May Allah grant her soul eternal rest and the highest level of Jannah,” he wrote.

Below is his post on Facebook: