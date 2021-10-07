Former President John Dramani Mahama is mourning the death of Kenyan legal practitioner, Evans Monari.

Mr Monari reportedly passed on on Monday night at the Nairobi Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He was said to be battling multiple complications of his internal organs.

Reacting to the news of his demise in a Facebook post, Mr Mahama eulogised the deceased for his legal prowess as he shares a photo of him.

He noted that the late Monari was a loyal and true friend whose death has become a big blow to many.

Mr Monari was an advocate of the Kenya High Court and a Partner in Coulson Harney Advocates where he was the Head of Dispute Resolution and Arbitration.

He is credited with complex civil litigation having handled a myriad of commercial, civil, judicial review, and constitutional briefs.

He also handled high-profile criminal briefs.

