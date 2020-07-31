Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has assured Assembly Members that the next NDC administration will work closely with them to deepen their role in governance.

Mr Mahama said as the first point of contact for the resolution of many issues in electoral areas, Assembly Members require support from government to enable them effectively discharge their enormous responsibilities.

Addressing a meeting with the Ghana Association of Assembly Members in his office in Accra, the former President observed that not only do assembly members attend to the day-to-day needs of the people but they also serve as community development agents.

He has, therefore, pledged to design training programmes to improve the capacity of assembly members as well as pay them monthly allowances to encourage them to do more for their communities.

