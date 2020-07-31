Whether it’s for revenge or “just because,” cheating is not the answer.

When you think about what a cheater looks like, you probably think of a man. However, we can’t forget about all the women who’ve been unfaithful in their relationships. Women have office affairs, hide secret e-mails from their husbands and have affairs that last for years.

For years, society has built these images that men are the cheaters. Men are the ones having affairs with their secretaries, regularly deleting texts and social media messages and going behind their significant others back with year long affairs.

But women do it, and they do it all.

There are many reasons why women cheat on their significant others:

Boredom, vengeance, attention (or lack thereof)… or simply because they can.

Studies suggest that the motivation to cheat differs in genders, with men seeking sex and women looking to fill an emotional void. It’s been proven that most women who cheat are unhappy in their marital situation, whereas up to 56% of those who have affairs are actually happy in their marriages.

We look to 18 women for their reasons for cheating:

1. For attention.

“I cheated on my boyfriend because I felt unappreciated and taken for granted. Guys hit on me all the time and I got someone else to pay attention because he didn’t.”

2. When the guilt really hits.

“I cheated on my boyfriend because he was too busy with work. Turns out he was working overtime to save up for an engagement ring.”

3. Some reasons are petty.

“I cheated on my boyfriend because he didn’t reply to my texts fast enough and another guy did.”

4. When oral sex becomes an issue…

“I’ve cheated on my boyfriend a few times because he refuses to go down on me. Other guys have no problem with it.”

5. For revenge.

“I decided to cheat on my boyfriend because he cheated on me. I don’t regret it.”

6. When the sex is really bad!

“I cheated on my boyfriend 4 times because the sex with him sucked.”

7. When you need the chocolate syrup, sprinkles and a cherry on top kinda sex!

“My boyfriend refused to try new stuff in bed so I cheated on him. I can’t live on vanilla sex alone…”

8. When compliments go TOO far.

“I ended up cheating on my boyfriend because he kept complimenting my friend at MY birthday party.”

9. Appreciation was at an all time low.

“I’ve cheated on my boyfriend because he didn’t compliment me on my boobs enough.”

10. Commitment issues.

“I decided to cheat on my boyfriend because we were getting really serious and I got scared.”

11. Long distance ruins things…

“I cheated on my boyfriend because I hadn’t seen him in so long and I needed to sleep with someone.”

12. When your celebrity crush look-alike comes along!

“I ended up cheating on my boyfriend because I met a guy who looked like Johnny Depp. It was a one time thing.”

13. Wrong assumptions…

“I cheated on my boyfriend because I thought he wouldn’t care and instead thing it was hot..wrong.”

14. When you simply forget you’re still in a relationship.

“I once cheated on my boyfriend because I thought I told him we should go on a break. But I forgot to.”

15. When you’re too scared of regrets!

“I cheated on my boyfriend while I was on vacation because there were too many hot guys and I didn’t want to have any regrets.”

16. When you realize you have what you’re looking for — too late.

“I cheated on my boyfriend because I thought I wasn’t happy. It made me see how much I truly love him. I don’t deserve him.”

17. When you feel used and unappreciated.

“I cheated on my boyfriend because he used me for my expensive gifts, a roof over his head, and the money I make working 2 jobs.”

18. When you THINK he doesn’t really like you.

“I cheated on my boyfriend with a guy I used to hook up with because I feel like he likes me more than my boyfriend.”