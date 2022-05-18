Former President, John Dramani Mahama has asked the government to pay personnel of the National Service Scheme (NSS) their allowance arrears.
Mr. Mahama said the government should immediately release funds for the payment of the allowance.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 17, he empathized with the personnel over the delay in the payment of the allowance.
“I empathize with National Service personnel today. We have all passed through the scheme before. Please pay them the arrears of their allowances.”