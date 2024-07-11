Former President and flagbearer of Ghana’s National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has launched the Russian translation of his memoir, ‘My First Coup D’etat and Other Stories from the Lost Decades of Africa,’ at the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow.

Published originally in July 2012, Mahama’s memoir recounts his childhood in Africa and delves into the political and economic turmoil that gripped Ghana and the continent from the 1970s to the 1990s.

The book, which has also been translated into Portuguese, aims to provide insights into African history during turbulent times.

During the launch event, Mr. Mahama highlighted a chapter focusing on his experience as a student at the Institute of Social Sciences in Moscow during Mikhail Gorbachev’s era and the Perestroika period—a pivotal time of reform in Russia.

He fondly recalled his philosophy lecturer, Mr. Gudoshnik, who adopted an interactive teaching approach despite initial reservations about teaching orthodox socialism.

Mr. Mahama expressed gratitude to the Russian Academy of Sciences, Comrade Dmitriy Savelyev from the Russian State Duma, the Russia-Ghana Parliamentary Friendship Association, and his friends and comrades who facilitated the translation and organization of the launch.

He acknowledged Nana Ama Danquah, his friend and editor, who encouraged him to share his stories for the benefit of society.

Mr. Mahama encouraged the audience to read the book, which presents the African narrative in an accessible journalistic style, expressing hope that it would find interest among Russian academics and those curious about Africa.

