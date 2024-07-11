The flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has dared former President Mahama and Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, for a live Presidential debate to explain their respective vision and policies to the people of Ghana.

Addressing thousands of his supporters last night in Bunkpurugu, North East Region, Dr. Bawumia said he was eagerly waiting for a debate with Mahama, but he was less optimistic that would happen because Mahama is “running away.”

“I am looking forward to a debate with John Mahama on the economy, on the country on the governance,’ Dr. Bawumia said.

” But I am afraid that he is running away from a debate. His people say he doesn’t want to debate. I have never heard an opposition leader who doesn’t want to debate. But he knows I will expose the emptiness of his policies.”

Dr. Bawumia added that former President Mahama and his team are unable to explain their 24 hour economy to Ghanaians, adding that the former President is avoiding a debate because he will be exposed.

“He says he has a 24 hour economy which he cannot explain. It is as empty as an empty barrel. He cannot explain it and none of his people can explain it. They say they will be exporting lions and elephants.”

“When we meet mano a mano, we can debate and the country will see where our policies lie and that is where we should go. We should give the country an opportunity to listen to us. If he chooses not to debate, I’ll continue to sell my policies.”

In advanced democracies, presidential debates are firmly rooted as part of the electoral process.

Many, including civil society groups, have called for a debate between the two leading candidates of the election, for Ghanaians to listen to them on their policies and vision for the country.

With Vice President Bawumia throwing the challenge, the ball is now in the court of former President Mahama.