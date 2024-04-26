The Second Deputy Majority Whip in Parliament, Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, has expressed scepticism about the chances of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming December elections.

This response follows the NDC’s announcement of Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as John Dramani Mahama’s running mate for the general elections.

In an interview with Citi TV on Thursday, April 25, Mr. Tetteh Djornobuah stated his belief that the NDC’s choice of running mate would not alter their electoral fortunes.

He asserted that the pairing of Mahama and Opoku Agyemang, previously unsuccessful, would likely be rejected again by the Ghanaian electorate.

According to Mr. Tetteh Djornobuah, John Dramani Mahama’s presidency was marked by poor performance, making him the worst president Ghana has ever had.

He expressed confidence that Ghanaians would vote against Mahama once more in the forthcoming 2024 general elections.

“I can tell you that he [John Dramani Mahama] is the worst president that we have ever seen in Ghana. Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman was the Minister of Education under his leadership when we were actually caught with the chalk shortages.”

“It was she who was in charge when they cancelled the teacher’s training allowance. So, like I was saying, there is nothing new that they are bringing on board. We would have been surprised if his excellency, the former president, John Mahama, had brought in somebody new.”

“That would have shown us that, well, that person is coming with a new talent or a new idea. But, I mean, this pair has been rejected by Ghanaians and they are going to be rejected again,” he said.

