The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is highlighting the potential consequences of electing the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, in the upcoming December elections.

According to the party, Mr. Mahama’s re-election bid lacks stakes as he can only serve for a single term and will not pursue another presidency.

The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, asserts that Mr. Mahama’s candidacy is driven by ego rather than a genuine desire to advance the nation’s development.

In contrast, Mr Frimpong advocates for supporting Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, emphasizing his potential for an eight-year governance span and accountability to the electorate by seeking re-election after four years.

Mr Frimpong also criticised Mr. Mahama’s purported lack of innovative ideas and expresses the NPP’s eagerness for a debate between him and Dr. Bawumia to allow Ghanaians to make an informed decision.

He advised voters against electing Mr. Mahama, warning that such a choice could impede the nation’s progress.

“You have one person who has the chance to be president for eight years, who can come to you again for four years for you to evaluate what he has done, and one person who has nothing to lose. After four years, whether he performs or does not perform, he is going. So it is a choice that Ghanaians will have to make.

“That’s the message that we are driving home. When it comes to in terms of policies and ideas, we are waiting for the time that there will be that public discussion or debate between our flagbearer and the flagbearer of the opposition party and then we will be able to know the real and clear difference between the two of them,” he said.

