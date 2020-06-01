Former president John Dramani Mahama has been captured flaunting his powerful motorbike in a stunning photo that is rapidly trending online

The National Democratic Congress flagbearer took a pose alongside some fans including two young men and an elderly man who appears to be in his 50s.

Former president Mahama was captured in a long-sleeve jeans wear over a black long trousers as he glowed with smiles.

In the stunning image, one could hardly tell the age of the former Ghanaian president because he looked half his age as he posed alongside the three men.

The trending image of the former president flaunting his powerful motorbike while being captured in a moment with the visibly excited young men has attracted tons of pleasant comments after the image emerged online.

Below is the photo: