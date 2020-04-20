Former President John Mahama suggested that the government extends the partial lockdown it has imposed on some parts of the country as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

Mr Mahama, who is also the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, in a tweet said the extension has become necessary because of advice from health experts and the upsurge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana.

But that did not happen as President Nana Nana Akufo-Addo has lifted the ban on partial lockdown, but other restrictions remain the same.

Read John Mahama’s Tweet below: