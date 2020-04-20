Watford are set to become the third Premier League club to agree wage deferrals with their first-team squad.

Earlier this month, Southampton and West Ham confirmed their players would defer part of their salaries because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arsenal players are set to take a 12.5% pay cut while Chelsea’s will reportedly agree to a 10% decrease in salary.

In addition to the players, Watford’s senior management and executives are also expected to agree to deferrals.

Talks with the Watford squad have taken place amid a backdrop of discontent over the payment of last season’s bonuses, with that issue not yet resolved to the players’ satisfaction.

However, the club are close to a wages deal, having told the players they are not intending to furlough staff.

It comes after Premier League-wide talks aimed at a collective pay deal broke down without resolution.

The Premier League proposed a 30% pay cut, but the Professional Footballers’ Association said that would affect tax contributions to the NHS.

Earlier this month, Premier League players launched the #PlayersTogether scheme to generate and distribute funds to the NHS.