

Former President John Mahama has congratulated the newly enskined chief of the Bole Traditional area, Mandariwura Seidu Iddi Tempir.

This was after he graced Chief Tempir, known private life as Gilbert Seidu Iddi’s, outdooring.

The ceremony for Mr Mahama was another opportunity to enjoy the rich traditions and customs that make communities unique.

Credit: John Dramani Mahama Facebook.

Extending his congratulatory message in a Facebook post, Mr Mahama prayed for a successful reign for the new chief.

“I pray for a successful and prosperous reign for our Mandariwura; I am confident he will promote peace and development in our area,” said.

The new chief was a former Minister under previous NDC administrations and a former CEO of the Savanna Accelerated Development Authority (SADA).

Mr Mahama pledged readiness to work with him to ensure Bole is made better for all.

