Former President John Dramani Mahama has joined calls for full disclosure on the COVID-19 status of Members of Parliament.

According to Mr Mahama, even though the reports may be disturbing, there is the need for transparency.

The call of the former president follows reports of some two MPs and 13 parliamentary staff testing positive for the novel virus.

The former president took to Twitter on Friday to make his views known on the case, saying the “reports that the virus has spread to the Chamber and offices of Parliament is very disturbing.

“While it is important to give hope to citizens, it is absolutely necessary to be transparent and communicate the full picture of the extent of the disease.”

Even though Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu dismissed reports of the cases, Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak stressed it was true.

