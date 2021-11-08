The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu, is expected to appear in court today over a demonstration he led in his constituency at Madina.

The embattled MP is supposed to show up in court to answer the charges levelled against him by the Ghana Police Service.

The police secured the criminal summons against the MP after all attempts to arrest him for his alleged breach of the law were unsuccessful.

On October 25, the MP led some of his constituents to demonstrate against poor roads in the constituency.

Part of the protest turned violent when Police attempted to arrest the lawmaker, accusing him of blocking a highway and destroying public property.

The Madina MP, has alleged that there were attempts by the Police to arrest him on Sunday during a church service.

The Police has, however, denied the claim arguing that the personnel were at the church premises to gather intelligence.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has fumed over attempts by the Police to disregard his earlier directive and pressed charges against the Madina MP, even before the Privileges Committee begins hearings on the contempt case against the two senior officers.

The Speaker said the action of the Police is not only a violation of the Constitution but also disingenuous.

The tussle between the MP and the Ghana Police Service is set to play out in court.

The Police say they have duly served the MP with court processes and expect him to show up.

The legislator has been accused of unlawfully blocking a road and destroying public property during the protest.

The Police say they expect the MP to show up in court.