Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana, as part of its ongoing 25th anniversary celebration, has launched a special award scheme for journalists across the country.

The award scheme, dubbed ‘Bright Media Awards’, will award journalists in the areas of radio, online, TV and print media.

Applicants are expected to either write an article of not more than 1,000 words for online or come up with an audio or video documentary or magazine program of not more than five minutes relative to the topic ‘MTN Ghana: 25 years of brightening lives’.

For each category, only two entries per person will be allowed.

Announcing the details of the award at a virtual launch, Chairman of the occasion, Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, said all entries must speak to the topic and must have a distinct headline on the subject matter.

He added that the works to be submitted by the applicants must be an original work and should not have been published or broadcasted already on any platform.

However, he said journalists are free to re-tweak old works and present as long as it addresses the topic given.

The overall winner of the ward will receive ¢25,000 worth of prizes which include cash, digital devices, a plaque and a citation whereas winners for each category will be awarded ¢10,000 worth of similar prizes.

Additionally, Mr Gyan-Apenteng noted that there will be a special award for photo presentation of the topic, with proper caption and context for entries.

“The use of digital approaches will be an advantage. This means how much of MTN’s digital journey and contribution to national development and individual lives you can capture in your work,” he said.

He urged journalists across the country to take advantage of this opportunity.

Applicants are expected to submit their entries digitally via brightmediaawards@mtn.com or call or WhatsApp 0244303925 for further enquiries.

The deadline for the submission of entries is 5:00 pm on November 25, 2021.