Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu, has been fined GH₵2,400 for reckless and inconsiderate driving.

This was after he was arraigned before the La District Court on Friday on the charges of reckless and inconsiderate driving, driving in the middle of the road facing oncoming traffic and causing danger to other road users.

The Court also directed Mr Sosu to remove the front siren lights on his vehicle which the Police say had been unlawfully fitted.

The lawmaker according to the Police was arrested on November 3 after he was spotted driving in the middle of the road around the Airport by-pass in a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 vehicle with registration number GB-9776-21.

In a statement, the Police indicated his action was risking the lives of pedestrians and other road users.

ALSO READ:

Madina MP, Francis Sosu arrested

“We would like to entreat all drivers to be mindful of the safety of other road users at all times to prevent avoidable accidents and their associated deaths and injuries, especially as the Christmas season approaches,” the Police said.

Below is the full statement: