Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, is 23 years today, August 19, 2022.

Taking to her Instagram page to celebrate with her over 390,000 followers, the actress shared two photos that captured her posing with her peach-themed cake.

Wearing a nude bodycon dress that complemented her skin, Maame Serwaa, showed cleavage in her official birthday photos, which has generated reactions from social media users.

“Having A Cake And Eating It Too. BIG 23,” she captioned the images.

Fans who took over her Instagram comment session left well wishes for the birthday girl.

