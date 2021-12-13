Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has shaken the internet with a video of her dancing. She is seen in the video making superb legworks and entire body movement with D-Black’s Enjoyment Minister song.

One thing that nobody can lose sight of is her beautiful soul as she did the dance with smiles and laughter.

The video has triggered massive reactions from the likes of Stonebwoy, popular Nigerian actress Funke Akindele, and fans in general.