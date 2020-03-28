The Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Companies has cautioned its clients against panic buying at its retail outlets across the country over the impending lockdown in parts of the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.

The Association, in a press release, assured customers of continuous operation despite the lockdown announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Friday, March 27, 2020.

They cautioned that, large crowds formed by customers at retail outlets will aid in the further spread of the virus endangering them and their families.

