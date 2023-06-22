There are indications dramatic increases in the price of flour and baking products is reducing bread sales in some parts of Kumasi in what a section of the bakers say is pushing them out of business.

The price of a bag of flour shot from 580 Cedis in the first quarter of this year to 650 Ghana Cedis.

Some retailers of bread say the size of bread has been reduced and this has affected their daily sales and profit margin.

Prices of other raw materials such as margarine, salt, milk, sugar, eggs have equally shot up.

The price hike is pushing most flour users, especially bakeries, out of business.

Some bakers say they now use small amounts of some ingredients and essential additives in baking bread.

This they say has affected the quality of bread on the market.

The situation is affecting some consumers of bread who say they now patronise other flour products aside from bread.

On the streets of Kumasi, retailers say they are recording low sales.

According to them, their daily sale of 50 loaves has dwindled to between 25 and 30 loaves of bread.

They want government to reduce taxes on raw materials to keep them in business.

Leadership of the Ashanti Flour Users Association told Nhyira News that despite petitioning government over the excessive hike in the price of flour, the situation still persists.

Akua Afriyie, CEO of Matico Bakery and Isaac Agyeman, wants government to come to their aid.