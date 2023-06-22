Ghanaian artist Amaarae has made a remarkable debut on NPR’s renowned Tiny Desk Concert.

The concert, which premiered on Thursday on NPR’s Youtube channel, showcased the exceptional vocalist as she delivered a captivating performance of seven songs.

Five of these tracks were from her critically acclaimed album ‘Fountain Baby,’ while the remaining two were from her debut release, ‘The Angel You Don’t Know.’

The setlist comprised of the following songs: ‘Reckless & Sweet,’ ‘Wasted Eyes,’ ‘Disguise,’ ‘Big Steppa,’ ‘Co-Star,’ ‘HELLZ ANGEL,’ and ‘SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY.’ Amaarae’s talent shone brightly throughout the concert, leaving an indelible mark on the audience.

Sidney Madden, the producer for Tiny Desk, commented on Amaarae’s performance, highlighting the significance of her presence in NPR Music’s Black Music Month lineup.

He emphasized how the sounds of West Africa have transcended borders and influenced the music scene in the United States.

Madden further praised Amaarae’s album ‘Fountain Baby,’ describing it as an immersive experience filled with a diverse range of genres that seamlessly blend together.

He acknowledged the album’s ability to evoke a mix of emotions and surprise the listener with its dynamic waves.

Amaarae’s unique fusion of African percussion with baile funk, alté, pop punk, and garage influences has resulted in one of the most triumphant albums and Tiny Desk Concerts of 2023 thus far.

Her performance exemplifies the global reach and creative ingenuity that characterize the music industry today.

Watch video below: