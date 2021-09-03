Lover of top blogger Zionfelix has finally confirmed pregnancy and childbirth rumours with some latest photos.

Minalyn, months after a messy cheating saga involving Zionfelix and his pregnant Italain-based lover, has finally made public her new status.

Some maternity photos she posted revealed her baby bump which was partially hidden under a white see-through gown.

Minalyn shows off baby bump

She also confirmed she has welcomed a baby girl whom she described as her bundle of joy, Pam.

The photo revealed her jolly state, as she wraps her hands around her obviously bloated belly.

Other photos also captured her in the arms of her baby daddy who expressed gratitude to Mina for making him a first-time father.

Minalyn shows off baby bump

The photo shoot turned into a marriage proposal with Zionfelix setting the mood as he went down on one knee.

He received an affirmative ‘yes’ after which they hugged out their differences.