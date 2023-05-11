Social media users cannot stop admiring the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Rev Obofour’s triplets as they mark their third birthday.

The trio; Jessie, Jeremie and Jeremiah turned a year older on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

In the photos, the two boys and one girl were styled in different outfits.

They gave off smiles as they posed happily for the camera.

The photos and videos were posted on the Instagram page of the popular preacher’s wife.

Mrs Ciara Antwi, popularly known as Bofowaa, after posting the lovely photos penned a heartfelt message to celebrate her kids.

She wrote: This is a truly beautiful day because it is the birthday of my favorite set of triplet in the whole world my own .You all bring nothing but happiness.

Wishing you three the happiest and most beautiful birthday ever.Happy birthday my J❤️J❤️J❤️I know you are inseparable, HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🥳🎉🎉🎉.

Many fans and followers have taken to the comment section to share in the joy of the milestone with several praising them over how beautifully they have grown.

ALSO READ: