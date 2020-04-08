Kasoa New and Old Markets are faced with a temporary closure after traders failed to adhere to directives of social distancing as Coronavirus intensifies.

The decision comes at the back of an emergency meeting held by the Awutu Senya Municipal Assembly, market women and other relevant stakeholders.

Per the deliberation, the markets ought to shut down to curtail the spread of the virus since the “market actors are reluctant to comply with spacing, rotation and other health guideline policies proposed by the Assembly.”

Despite the closure, alternative arrangements have been made for satellite markets to operate.