Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison, has revealed she has been feeding on food meant for the vulnerable in the areas under lockdown.

Explaining her reason in an interview with TV3, she said it was to ensure the poor in the lockdown areas were being fed with good food.

“My team and I eat from the food prepared for the vulnerable. We do that to make sure they are being fed with good, nutritious, tasty and healthy food as directed by President Akufo-Addo,” she said.

Making food available to the vulnerable in lockdown areas is part of government’s initiative to ensure poor persons in lockdown areas are properly catered for during the three weeks lockdown period.

Government is targeting to feed about 400,000 people each day in Greater Accra and Kumasi.



