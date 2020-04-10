Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs has shot down suggestions 2020 elections should be suspended as Ghana battles Covid-19 pandemic.

Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu says it is too early and over exaggeration to have such a conversation at this stage.

Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has called for this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections to be put on hold.

He appears not to be alone in advocacy in the matter.

But, in a Facebook post, Political Science lecturer at University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Yaw Gyampo, called for full risk assessment on implications of holding election 2020.

He argued postponing the polls may amount to suspending the political rights of the citizenry.

Prof Gyampo, however, asserts by going ahead with elections, Ghana risks challenges that may undermine public health and lead to what he describes as “voting without choosing.’’

Mr Mensah-Bonsu, however, believes it is too early to talk about suspension of this year’s elections.

According to him, collective efforts of Ghanaians should be directed at saving now and not ordinary politicking.