Some Anambra State police officers ran for their lives after being attacked with acid by angry youth in Nkpor, Nigeria.

The policemen were attacked over the killing of a young man during the enforcement of the lockdown in the State.





Anambra Police Command spokesperson, Mr Haruna Mohamed, confirmed that some members of a police patrol team were attacked with acid.

A 20-year-old boy was shot to death during a ruckus between the police and residents who had blocked roads to restrict police access.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, attributed the killing to an unprovoked attack on police patrol team by some miscreants.

Mohammed said: “It was caused by an unprovoked attack on police patrol team with substance suspected to be acid by some miscreants.

“Yes, they snatched the rifle of the policeman after pouring acid on him, which prompted the other policemen to use force and retrieve the AK 47 rifle. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to restore sanity in the area.”



