The University of Ghana branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG-UG), has criticised the government for the Lithium deal with Barari DV, alleging a lack of due diligence.

The Association claims that the government exhibited intransigence by not involving other crucial stakeholders in the deal before its signing.

In a statement released on Monday, December 18, UTAG-UG urged Parliament to thoroughly examine the deal during the ratification process.

The statement further asserted that the deal was hastily executed to benefit individuals affiliated with the current Akufo-Addo government.

“It also appears that the deal was rushed and signed without proper due diligence consultations and sensitization of the local community and Ghanaians as a whole. Hence, there are suspicions, local agitations, and civil society criticism of the deal as being inimical to the development of the country.”

“We add our voice in calling on Parliament (as representatives of the good people of Ghana) to assert its role in rigorously scrutinising whatever deal is laid before it, in the interest of Ghana.”

The union additionally urged the government to exercise caution in the mining processes in the country, advocating for engagement with stakeholders before finalizing any mining lease or agreement.

Pressure is mounting on the government to reconsider the lithium agreement amid growing concerns that Ghana may not be receiving a fair deal.

The discussions revolve around potential resource exploitation and perceived inadequate benefits for the country, fueling public discourse and calls for greater transparency and equity.

Prominent figures, including former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo and seasoned private legal practitioner Sam Okudzeto, have voiced their opposition to the deal.

For the former Chief Justice, the current contract echoes a colonial and Guggisberg-type arrangement.

The $250-million project, situated in Ewoyaa, Mfantseman Municipality in the Central Region, is slated to commence production in 2025.

Notably, the deal incorporates a 10% royalty and 13% free carried interest for the state, surpassing the existing 5% and 10% in other mining agreements.

In contrast to various concerns raised, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has maintained that the deal is in the best interest of the country.