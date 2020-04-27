Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nettey George, has said the outcome of the 2020 general election will be beyond the bounds of human reasoning.

In his view, “the oppression of Nebuchadnezzar will come to an end” after the December general election.

The Ningo-Prampram MP, who was in the spirit on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, predicated a landslide victory for former President John Mahama.

He stated that, election results “will beat human imagination; academics will sit down and think about how it happened and won’t understand.”

In his constituency, Mr George said he will beat the New Patriotic Party candidate in the area by 20,000 votes.

“What is written will beat human imagination,” he said.