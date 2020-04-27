The 2004 Year Group of the Old Girls’ Association of Wesley Girls’ High School (WGHS) have donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department of the Cape Coast Regional Hospital.

The donation was part of the group’s contribution to the fight against Covid-19.

The items donated included gowns, goggles, shoe covers, aprons, N95 masks, infrared thermometers and disinfectants.

The disinfectants were donated by Multi Commerce Limited, producers of Dee Multi Surfaces Sanitizer and other cleaning detergents and soaps.

Presenting the items at the Cape Coast Regional Hospital on behalf of the WGHS 2004 Year Group, Esther Egyir, expressed the year group’s pleasure to be able to give back to a facility that took care of them while they were in school.

She was of the hope that the donation would complement the government’s efforts in the Covid-19 fight.

Present during the donation was the Head of the Obstetrics and Gyaenecology Department, Dr. Sebastien Ken-Amoah who first expressed his deepest appreciation to the Year Group.

“The department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology is indeed grateful for this kind donation towards us by the group. This will go a long way in the fight against Covid -19. God bless you, and wherever each one took from, may it be replaced a thousand -fold,” Dr Ken-Amoah noted

“When Dr Neeta Asamoa-Manu, a staff of the Obs and Gynae department and also a member of the WGHS 2004 year group made the appeal to the Year Group, we all pitched in to help”, stated the President of the Year Group, Ms. Beatrice Anowah Brew.

“The appeal was also in line with the collective commitment to support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 3 which targets the reduction/eradication of maternal mortality, communicable diseases and preventable deaths, amongst others.

“The year group got to work to raise some money to support the cause. As a Year Group, we recognise the added risks Covid-19 poses to both staff and patients, particularly mothers and their babies.” Ms Brew added.