Liquid Intelligent Technologies (https://www.Liquid.Tech/), a pan-African technology group, has partnered with MEDI TELECOM, part of the Orange Group in Morocco. This partnership will bring extended network coverage and enhanced services to Liquid Dataport clients in the region.

This mutually beneficial partnership positions Liquid as a single supplier of its full range of digital services in Morocco, eliminating the need for multiple supplier networks. MEDI TELECOM, which offers its customers telecommunications and digital services under the Orange brand, gains access to Liquid’s extensive connectivity network, making it a preferred supplier able to support high availability that can be passed on to customers.

According to Ahmed El Beheiry, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, “This strategic partnership with MEDI TELECOM will enable easier access to connectivity for our international customers, along with access to Liquid’s full portfolio of services, including our extensive pan-African fibre network, LEO/MEO/GEO satellite solutions and Liquid C2’s innovative cloud and cyber security solutions. The choice of MEDI TELECOM as a preferred partner in Morocco builds on our longstanding relationship with Orange in several African countries, solidifying the existing business relationship and unlocking new possibilities for both to expand their network reach.”

Improving access to the internet forms one of the main goals of the Digital Morocco Plan 2021-2025. For international businesses looking to expand and get services in Morocco, this collaboration could lead to improved connectivity options, innovative services, and more competitive offerings in the telecommunications and digital services space.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies:

​Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group with operations in over 25 countries in Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with a 110,000 km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed access to the Internet anywhere in Africa. Liquid is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent. For more information, visit https://www.Liquid.Tech/