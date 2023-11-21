Liquid Dataport, a business of Liquid Intelligent Technologies (https://www.Liquid.Tech), a pan-African technology group, is pleased to announce a partnership with VIPNET, a privately-owned corporate Internet Service Provider (ISP) in Côte d’Ivoire.

This partnership will allow Liquid Dataport to leverage VIPNET’s infrastructure to provide ISPs and Enterprise customers with access to Liquid’s full portfolio of services, including its extensive pan-African network and innovative cloud and cyber security solutions. This is a significant step for Liquid Dataport in expanding its network and service capabilities across West Africa, which is a key growth market for the company.



According to reports (https://apo-opa.co/3sLrroL), the internet penetration in Côte d’Ivoire is currently at 45.4%, and through this partnership, Liquid Dataport aims to provide businesses with cost-effective, reliable, and secure connectivity solutions, a significant step in improving internet access in the country.



“We consider Côte d’Ivoire a very important ICT hub in the Francophone West African region. The country’s stability, substantial economic growth, and increasing demand for connectivity services make it an ideal location for Liquid to extend its presence. Through our partnership with VIPNET, Liquid will enhance regional connectivity and empower businesses and enterprises through expanded service capability,” says David Eurin, Chief Executive Officer of Liquid Dataport.

“This new partnership will enable VIPNET to strengthen its position as a technological hub of excellence within the West African sub-region, with a much higher bandwidth, and access to a varied range of ICT products and services. We believe that our unique position as a strong, national and reliable alternative player for our market, coupled with the major development with Liquid Dataport, will benefit our customers with next-generation solutions to accelerate their Digital maturity,” Says Ahmed CHERIF, Chief Executive Officer of VIPNET.

VIPNET will greatly benefit from being connected to Liquid’s extensive global network, enabling it to reach any location in Africa and allowing its regional customers to take advantage of Liquid’s Software-Defined Networking (SDN) solutions.



The inclusion of Côte d’Ivoire as an on-net country further demonstrates Liquid Dataport’s commitment to broadening its footprint, ensuring access for wholesale clients to the same network that serves them across the rest of Africa. This expansion reiterates Liquid’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for connectivity services in West Africa, aligning with its vision of a digitally connected continent that leaves no Africa behind.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies:

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group with operations in over 25 countries in Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with a 110,000 km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed access to the Internet anywhere in Africa. Liquid is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent. For more information, visit https://www.Liquid.Tech/.

About VIPNET:

VIPNET is a network and service operator whose main activity is the provision of Internet access and data services through national coverage in Côte d’ivoire. Thanks to the dynamism, the reactivity of its team and the proximity with its customers and partners, VIPNET has become one of the major providers of telecommunications services in Côte d’ivoire and Burkina faso with ten of Gbps International connectivity delivered to his customers with his own infrastructure (https://www.vipnet.ci/)