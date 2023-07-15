Lionel Messi only follows four football clubs on Instagram and his former club Paris Saint-Germain are not one of them.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is being unveiled as an Inter Miami player on Sunday at a special event at the club’s DRV PNK Stadium, with both Shakira and Bad Bunny set to perform.

Messi is set to earn a whopping £120 million a year playing for David Beckham’s MLS franchise and has spoken about his excitement over the new chapter in his career.

However, the 36-year-old is yet to follow his new employers on Instagram. With 478 million people following him, Messi is one of the most-followed people on the platform and broke the record for likes when he posted a picture of him with the World Cup in December.

He follows 280 people on his feed and recently fans have noticed that he no longer follows PSG, who he left on a free transfer after his contract expired.

Messi’s rapport with the club’s supporters soured and he was booed on more than one occasion – one occasion being when he returned from a suspension after going on an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

Messi has now unfollowed PSG and now only follows 4 football clubs being… pic.twitter.com/ogbpxwJhiK — george (@StokeyyG2) July 14, 2023

Messi still follows his beloved Barcelona, who desperately tried to bring him back home, as well as Premier League giants Manchester City and Chelsea – both touted as potential destinations if he was to ever come to England.

Messi’s Instagram activity also became a huge talking point earlier this week when fans were freaking out over the shape of his knees.

The World Cup winner posted a snap of him chilling by the pool in the Caribbean but his kneecaps, which have abnormal-looking lumps, left people bewildered.

It led to comments like, “Bro your knee has a knee” and “What the f*** is going on with his knees?”.

However, there is no cause for concern, as RAC1 say the lumps are simply a result of his inner quadriceps being more developed from the work he puts in.