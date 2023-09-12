The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marrer Ghana Limited, Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industry, Novihoho Afaglo, has passionately appealed to Ghanaians to participate in the Electoral Commission’s (EC) limited voter registration exercise.

According to him, the ongoing exercise is the only eligible means by which Ghanaians who have attained the age of 18 and those without voter identification cards can exercise their franchise in the 2024 general elections.

Mr Afaglo has charged Ghanaians to take the exercise seriously because that is the only way they can vote out the corrupt New Patriotic Party (NPP) government from power come 2024.

He accused the EC of using its decision to restrict voter registration centres to district offices as a grand scheme to disenfranchise many Ghanaians who, by the constitution, qualify to exercise their voting rights.

“The EC’s led by Mrs. Jean Mensah and the Nana Akufo-Addo government partnership to do the limited voter registration exercise in only district offices are all ways and means to deprive and discourage angry Ghanaians who have vowed to boot out the incompetent government,” he stated.

He bemoaned that in some parts of the country, accessing the district capital would cost close to GH¢100.00 or more, so lots of people would feel reluctant to register to vote.

“If it is not a grand scheme to rig the election for the NPP, why would they restrict it to the district offices, knowing well that it has the potential to deprive many eligible voters of their right to register to vote in public elections” he added.

Mr Afaglo has therefore called on party faithful, parents, philanthropists and any individual who is tired of the ‘wicked’ NPP government rule to support those in their area who are eligible to go register in the ongoing exercise to vote out the NPP government.

The limited voter registration will be conducted from September 12 to October 2, 2023. The exercise will be held at all 268 district offices of the EC across the country.

