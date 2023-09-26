Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia visited the Awutu Senya East office of the Electoral Commission (EC) to observe the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant charged Ghanaians to be focused and exercise patience in the ongoing limited registration exercise.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, Dr. Bawumia commended Ghanaians for going through the registration process devoid of any violence.

The Municipal Electoral Commission (EC) Director, Dominic Agbano, says 3,522 new voters have been registered within 15 days.

The Director admitted that initially they were faced with some network challenges which have now been resolved.

According to him, about 400 people are registered daily.

The limited registration exercise is expected to end on October 9, 2023.

