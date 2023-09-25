President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr. Joseph Obeng, has said the business sector is faced with adverse challenges because the moral fibre of society is broken.

According to him, the preaching of prosperity messages in churches have contributed to the collapse of businesses in the country.

Dr Obeng was commenting on the topic, Causes and measures to curb high youth unemployment on Adom TV’s morning show, Badwam Monday.

“The quest for riches in the shortest possible time is mostly caused by the numerous prosperity messages shared in our churches. Even parents expect their children to get rich because they work. All this talk, you shall be the head and not the tail, has led to the collapse of many businesses,” he said.

The GUTA President cited how his friend’s dream to start a multi-million business in Ghana was cut short because his workers stole from him to buttress his point.

“A friend of mine in the UK had 7 million pounds and wanted to invest 300,000 pounds in a business here, but it collapsed in not less than a year because his employees stole from him. He could have invested more if the business thrived and more job opportunities would have been created,” he bemoaned.

Based on this backdrop, Dr. Obeng has urged religious leaders to use their influence to help shape the minds of Ghanaians.

