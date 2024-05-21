Musician, Maradona Yeboah Adjei popularly known as Guru has taken his political aspirations to the next level as he begins a campaign ahead of students elections.

The musician, aspiring for the Student Representative Council (SRC) presidency of the University of Ghana (Legon), engaged in a door-to-door campaign in hostels on campus.

In some videos on social media, Guru was spotted canvassing for votes in a female hostel, accompanied by his Vice President hopeful and their entourage.

Interestingly, fellow entertainer, LilWin joined him to woo the students to Guru’s dream of becoming the SRC President of the University of Ghana a reality.

The tactic seemed to have worked, as some students were captured in a jubilant mood as they posed for pictures with the celebrities.

The 2024/2025 Legon SRC elections is expected to be held in coming months.

