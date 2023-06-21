Kumawood actor Lil Win has shared his reaction to the release of actress and author Yvonne Nelson’s new book, titled “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.”

In an Instagram post, the talented actor and filmmaker encouraged Yvonne Nelson to avoid revealing too much in her book so that she could potentially release sequels in the future.

He also mentioned that he had no plans to release a memoir himself, as he believed it could create issues within the country.

In the video that Lil Win shared, Ghanaian actor and politician Fred Nuamah could be heard in the background, revealing some intriguing details about what Lil Win might find if he were to read Yvonne Nelson’s book.

Fred Nuamah even showed Lil Win a note that Yvonne Nelson had written to him, urging him to read it. However, Lil Win seemed to struggle with reading the note.

Expressing his surprise at the information he had heard regarding the viral memoir, Lil Win captioned the Instagram post by writing, “Eiiii Ama Ghana hmmmmm.”

It appears that Lil Win found the revelations in Yvonne Nelson’s book to be unexpected and intriguing.

READ ALSO: