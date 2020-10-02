Kumawood actor and music star, Lil Win, known in private life as Kwadwo Nkansah, has celebrated comic actor Funny Face on his birthday.

Funny Face turned a year older on Thursday, October 1, 2020, and received many good wishes on social media.

Lil Win happened to be one of the many people who took to social media to wish Funny Face well.

In a post on Instagram, Lil Win who referred to Funny Face as his future father-in-law prayed for him to age with grace.

The Kumawood actor also described Funny Face as a brother from another mother and asked him to link up for them to party.

“So there was a fire inside me. And that fire inside you, it can be turned into a negative or positive form. But it’s showbiz and I gradually realised that I had this fire and that it had to be used in a positive way. Now You are one in a Million brother from other mother. My future father in law since my Boys will come after your Ella and Bella …. Don’t be emotional here ….. Happy Birthday Children President ….. Age with Grace My Favorite Actor @therealfunnyface …… God has already blessed you thus why you a proud father of Twins ….. Linkup in Kumerica so we can party #funnyfaceday #wezzyempire.”